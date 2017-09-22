News / World

Mental exams ordered for suspect in Illinois school shooting

A student watches as police and other officials discuss their response at Mattoon High School after a shooting incident in the school Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in Mattoon, Ill. Police in central Illinois say a teacher subdued a male student who shot and wounded another student in a high school cafeteria, and the suspect is in custody. Officials said the injured student is in stable condition at a local hospital.(Dave Fopay/Journal Gazette via AP)

CHARLESTON, Ill. — An Illinois judge has ordered mental evaluations for a freshman high school student charged in the shooting of another student.

The judge on Thursday ordered the student to remain in a state juvenile detention facility. The Mattoon Journal Gazette reports that the boy is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

The shooting in the Mattoon High School cafeteria left one student hospitalized in stable condition. That student's parents attended the hearing and didn't object to the evaluations.

Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower told the judge that the boy had a semi-automatic handgun. Bower said a police investigation found that a teacher grabbed the boy's arm as he fired at a girl. The gunshot missed the girl but hit another student in the upper chest.

