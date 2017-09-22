‘Catastrophic’: Millions at risk, again, as Trump and Republicans push new health bill

WASHINGTON—Bruce Brown, a Donald Trump devotee in rural Pennsylvania, thinks that Hillary Clinton should be “shot or put in prison” and that liberals have a “mental disease.”

He also thinks Trump’s latest health-care plan might kill him, at least leave him homeless.

Brown, 58, has severe diabetes, and he is awaiting a leg amputation. He and his 11-year-old son, who has autism, get health insurance from Medicaid, the program the new plan would subject to major cuts.

“I barely make it month to month as it is,” said Brown, who is unable to work. “I saw how many billions and billions they want to cut from Medicaid. I depend on Medicaid. Without Medicaid, I have nothing. I couldn’t afford any insurance.”

Democrats thought in July that they had crushed the Republican effort to eradicate Obamacare. The repeal push is suddenly back, with all its familiar-by-now rituals.

Patients, including Trump voters, say they are terrified. Policy experts say they are horrified. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is improbably driving the resistance. Key swing voters John McCain and Lisa Murkowski are facing immense pressure from all sides. And senior Republicans in Congress can’t really explain what it is they’re doing, but they insist it must be done.

There is one big difference this time: the substance. This plan is a special doozy — far more extreme, health-policy experts say, than the ones already rejected because they were themselves seen as imposing cuts too drastic.

While Republicans had claimed those previous proposals would have fulfilled their pledge to “repeal and replace” Obamacare, they had actually wanted to retain significant portions of Barack Obama’s signature law. This proposal, known as Graham-Cassidy, would tear Obamacare apart to produce a massive transformation of the U.S. health system.

Proponents say Graham-Cassidy would give individual states much-needed flexibility, and Trump says the bill “really will do it the right way.” But just about nobody outside of Republican circles likes it — not the insurance industry, not medical professionals, not the seniors’ lobby, not groups for people with cancer and disabilities, not scholars.

Jonathan Oberlander, a University of North Carolina professor who studies health policy and politics, described the early proposals as “terrible.” Graham-Cassidy, he said, is “catastrophic.”

“They, for seven years, have pledged to do this, and they’re committed to do it come hell or high water. And damn the consequences,” Oberlander said. “Including virtually universal opposition from the health-care industry, the incredibly low polling numbers, and the fact they don’t even have an analysis of what the impact of this bill would do.”

Facing a de facto deadline of Sept. 30, Senate Republicans are attempting to ram the bill through without committee hearings or an official estimate of how many people will lose coverage. But the conclusions of outside analysts have been scathing.

The bill would likely impose between $160 billion and $250 billion in cuts by 2026. In place of Obamacare’s key components — a Medicaid expansion to cover more low-income people and federal subsidies for low- and middle-income people to buy their own insurance — each state would be given a shrunken pile of money to spend on a health system of their own design.

A limit would be imposed on Medicaid spending, which until now has been available to everyone who qualifies. And states could ask for federal permission to free insurers from Obamacare’s restrictions — letting them again charge hefty prices to people with “pre-existing conditions” and refuse to cover “essential health benefits” like prescription drugs, hospitalization and addiction treatment.

While the majority of states would get less funding, Democratic states would be hurt worst: states that expanded Medicaid would essentially transfer funding to the Republican states that resisted expansion.

All of the funding would vanish in 2027, creating a giant health-care “cliff.” Healthy people would not be required to buy insurance anymore, so prices would almost certainly rise for sick people. And each state would be forced to develop its own system in two years, a timeline most experts say is unrealistic.

“Graham-Cassidy would likely be the biggest devolution of federal funding and responsibility to states, ever, for anything,” Larry Levitt, vice-president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, which analyzes health policy, said on Twitter. “It’s hard to think of any other bill that commits so much federal money with so few details as Graham-Cassidy.”

The primary authors of the bill are South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician.

Kimmel, whose baby son was born with a heart defect, has used his monologues this week to shame Cassidy for breaking a spring promise to only support legislation that would allow kids like Kimmel’s to get all the treatment they need no matter how much money their parents make.

Obamacare forbids insurers from imposing annual and lifetime limits on coverage — but only for “essential health benefits.” If a state got permission to take items off the “essential” list, the caps could come back.

“This guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face,” Kimmel said Tuesday.

Cassidy and Graham will debate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on CNN on Monday night. To the dismay of some Democrats, Sanders picked last week to introduce a proposal for national single-payer health-care, providing Republicans a “socialist” foil to which to contrast their own plans.

He was not the only one distracted. The Graham-Cassidy push intensified as the liberal activist groups crucial in sinking the previous bills were turning their attention to fights over taxes and immigration. They have quickly swerved back to Obamacare — making phones “ring off the hook” in Republican senators’ offices, spending money “hand over fist” on web ads, and planning a “huge wave of protests” for senators’ return to Washington next week, said Ben Wikler, Washington director for progressive group MoveOn.org.

“Last Friday afternoon, I was concerned about whether the movement would be able to throw itself at the barricades fast enough. As of today, I’m very glad to say that the energy is there. People are tuned into this threat even with the crush of hurricanes and earthquakes and Russia-investigation news. There is an appropriate and enormous level of alarm and fight exploding from the grassroots,” Wikler said.

The target list is the same as it was last time. First and foremost are Alaska’s Murkowski, Arizona’s McCain and Maine’s Susan Collins, the three senators who cast the decisive votes against the last Republican bill. If they voted no once more, Graham-Cassidy would be dead, too.

The opposition may have a little breathing room: Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, an idiosyncratic libertarian-leaning Republican, has lambasted the bill on Twitter. If he voted no, the opposition could afford to lose one of McCain, a close friend of Graham, or Murkowski, who has suggested she is truly undecided.