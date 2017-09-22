Native American artifacts transferred to museum

SALEM, Mass. — A theological college is transferring ownership of its collection of Native American artifacts to the Massachusetts museum that has housed them for decades amid an ongoing effort to return some of items to the tribes linked with them.

Andover Newton Theological School said Thursday that the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem will take on responsibility for complying with a federal law aimed at returning cultural items to descendants of Native American and Native Hawaiian tribes. The school says it has already begun repatriation efforts after being warned it may have violated the law.