Neighbourhood watch volunteers pull guns on lost Uber driver

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two Florida neighbourhood watch volunteers are facing charges after deputies say they mistook a lost Uber driver for a burglar, pulled guns on him and fired a shot.

Palm Beach County sheriff's officials say driver Roberto Augustin made a food delivery late last Saturday and got lost leaving the neighbourhood . Detectives say 36-year-old Dustyn Jenkins and 41-year-old Micah Mercer approached Augustin on a golf cart, drew weapons and Jenkins fired a warning shot.

The Palm Beach Post reports the men told detectives they thought Augustin was a burglar, he acted aggressively and they fired a shot to keep him from fleeing.

Augustin said he thought the men were robbers. Augustin is from Haiti.