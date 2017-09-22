Neighbourhood watch volunteers pull guns on lost Uber driver
A
A
Share via Email
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two Florida
Palm Beach County sheriff's officials say driver Roberto Augustin made a food delivery late last Saturday and got lost leaving the
The Palm Beach Post reports the men told detectives they thought Augustin was a burglar, he acted aggressively and they fired a shot to keep him from fleeing.
Augustin said he thought the men were robbers. Augustin is from Haiti.
Jenkins and Mercer were charged with aggravated assault and released on bail. Records didn't list a lawyer.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Where Meghan Markle should take Prince Harry while he's in Toronto
-
Toronto's Indigenous consultant resigns, files human rights complaint
-
Caregiver appears in court after four-year-old boy left in hot car dies
-
Passenger 'deserved' better from Halifax police: Judge Gregory Lenehan in acquitting taxi driver