North Korean leader Kim called Trump a what? A 'dotard'

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea may be famous for the bombastic, derogatory and often-awkward English phrases it uses to slam its enemies. But the dispatch quoting leader Kim Jong Un calling President Donald Trump "the mentally deranged U.S. dotard" no doubt sent a few English-speakers to their dictionaries.

Dotard means a person in a feeble and childish state due to old age. It's a translation of "neukdari," a Korean word that refers to elderly people in a derogatory manner.