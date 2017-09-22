NY Gov. Cuomo heading to Puerto Rico to help recovery effort

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to the Caribbean for the second time in a week to get a firsthand look at the damage left behind by a hurricane.

The Democrat announced Thursday that he'll travel to Puerto Rico with New York state emergency response officials to help recovery efforts on the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria. Cuomo is holding a news conference Friday morning at JFK Airport before his flight departs.

Cuomo's office says Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello asked his New York counterpart for emergency goods and services to help the recovery.