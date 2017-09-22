Ohio couple: Pet mini pig believed to be stolen found dead

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland couple says their pet miniature pig, which they believe was stolen during a home break-in, has been found dead.

The owners of the 15-pound pig, named Spam, say that the body was found Thursday. They said last week that the pig was stolen from their home in a burglary, along with jewelry, TV and a camera.

WEWS-TV reports that donors raised more than $1,000 to offer a reward to help find the pig. The couple says that money will be returned or donated to the Animal Protective League, which is performing an autopsy on the pig.