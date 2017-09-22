Rabbis say Bahrain king wants Arab boycott of Israel to end

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Hosting a Los Angeles event with the son of Bahrain's king, two prominent U.S. rabbis let something slip out: the island nation's ruler thinks the longtime boycott of Israel by Arab countries should end.

The rabbis' revelation of the king's opinion shouldn't come as too much of a surprise — Arab nations have slowly inched closer to Israel in recent years, partly because both sides remain incredibly suspicious of Iran's intentions as the wars in Iraq and Syria wind down.