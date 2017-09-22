Regulators appeal Brazil ruling that OK'd 'cure' for gays
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — The government agency that oversees psychologists in Brazil is challenging a federal judge's ruling that psychologists can treat homosexuality as a disease.
Judge Waldemar Claudio de Carvalho ruled last week that psychologists could use sexual orientation conversion therapies.
That overruled a 1999 decision by the Federal Council of Psychology banning use of such practices that are purported to "cure" gay people.
The council says on its