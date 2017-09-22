Romania: prosecutors launch criminal probe against deputy PM

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors have initiated a criminal inquiry against one of the country's three deputy prime ministers over allegations of abuse of office during a land transfer.

Prosecutors said in a statement Friday that in 2013 Sevil Shhaideh, at the time a state secretary in the regional development ministry, allegedly aided in the transfer of 324 hectares (800 acres) of land near the River Danube, to a local council which then illegally leased it to a private company.

Earlier, Shhaideh declined to provide details when appearing before prosecutors.

Shhaideh is an ally of Social Democratic Party leader Liviu Dragnea who can't be prime minister due to a conviction for vote-rigging.