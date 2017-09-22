News / World

Romania: prosecutors launch criminal probe against deputy PM

In this photo taken on Jan. 4, 2017, Romanian Deputy Premier Sevil Shhaideh attends a parliament session in Bucharest, Romania. Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors have initiated a criminal inquiry against a deputy prime minister on suspicion of abuse of office in a land transfer probe, saying in a statement Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, that in 2013 Sevil Shhaideh, at the time was a state secretary in the regional development ministry, allegedly aided the transfer of 324 hectares (800 acres) of land near the River Danube, to a local council county which then illegally leased it to a private company.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors have initiated a criminal inquiry against one of the country's three deputy prime ministers over allegations of abuse of office during a land transfer.

Prosecutors said in a statement Friday that in 2013 Sevil Shhaideh, at the time a state secretary in the regional development ministry, allegedly aided in the transfer of 324 hectares (800 acres) of land near the River Danube, to a local council which then illegally leased it to a private company.

Earlier, Shhaideh declined to provide details when appearing before prosecutors.

Shhaideh is an ally of Social Democratic Party leader Liviu Dragnea who can't be prime minister due to a conviction for vote-rigging.

Prosecutors named another five officials or former officials as suspects in the case.

