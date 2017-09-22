Russian diplomat, Tajik ambassador meet over Moscow protest

MOSCOW — A Russian deputy foreign minister and Tajikistan's ambassador have met to discuss the unrest in Moscow in which about 90 Tajiks were detained.

On Wednesday hundreds of Tajiks protested outside a Moscow shopping centre where security guards had severely beaten a Tajik worker. Police said 90 people were detained.

Tajiks and migrants from other predominantly Muslim ex-Soviet republics flock to Russia for work, typically in low-paying jobs or manual work. Many Slavic Russians look down on the Central Asians and ethnic tensions are often high.