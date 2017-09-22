Swedish court lower sentences for 2 men accused of attacks

COPENHAGEN — A Swedish appeals court has lowered prison sentences for two men accused of carrying out attacks in southern Sweden targeting migrants and a left-wing group.

The two, who are linked to right-wing extremist groups, were previously convicted of three attacks. But the court in Goteborg adjusted their sentences Friday, acquitting them of the third bomb attack because there wasn't enough evidence.

The court said Viktor Melin got six-and-half years — down from previously eight years and six months — for attempted murder and endangering the public for an unexploded device found Jan. 25 near a migrant campsite, and a November blast outside a left-wing political group's offices in Sweden's second largest city.