Syrian refugee in Estonia jailed for setting wife on fire

COPENHAGEN — An Estonian court has sentenced a Syrian refugee guilty to 10 years in prison for setting his wife on fire.

The Baltic News Agency says a court in Tallinn ruled Friday that the 20-year-old Kovan Mohammad was guilty of grievous bodily harm when committing the crime on March 7.

BNS, the region's largest news agency, said an unnamed 22-year-old Syrian woman sustained burns on 70 per cent of her body in a fire in their apartment in the Estonian capital, in March.

Estonian broadcaster ERR said the Syrian woman ended up in a coma, from which she awoke later in March.