The Latest: Jury resumes its work on nursing student death

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Latest on the trial of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing a Tennessee nursing student (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A jury has resumed deliberating a verdict in the tense trial of a man charged with kidnapping and fatally shooting Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

The sequestered panel of 12 people began considering physical evidence and witness testimony Thursday in the trial of Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee. They deliberated 3 1/2 hours and resumed Friday morning — the trial's 11th day.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to abducting, raping and killing Bobo. She was 20 when she walked into the woods behind her family's house with an unidentified man wearing camouflage and disappeared on April 13, 2011.

Her remains were found 3 1/2 years later, near her home in Parsons.

Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the trial to Hardin County in search of an unbiased jury.

___

5:30 a.m.

