The Latest: Man gets life terms for killing 8 at hair salon

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The Latest on the sentencing of a man who killed eight people in a California shooting (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A California man has been sentenced to eight consecutive life terms for killing his hairstylist ex-wife and seven others in a shooting at a salon in 2011.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals handed down the punishment Friday for 47-year-old Scott Dekraai.

He pleaded guilty in 2014. His sentencing was delayed by a long-running scandal over the county's use of jailhouse snitches to cull information from Dekraai and other inmates.

The judge last month removed the death penalty as an option for Dekraai due to authorities' repeated failures to turn over informant-related records. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he will abide by that decision.

Dekraai was in a custody dispute with ex-wife Michelle Fournier over their 8-year-old son when he entered the salon where she worked and opened fire. He was arrested within minutes.

