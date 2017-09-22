News / World

The Latest: Mexico raises quake death toll to 286

A rescue worker listens for signs of a person trapped under the rubble of a building felled by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, in the Ciudad Jardin neighborhood of Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Thousands of professionals and volunteers are working frantically at dozens of wrecked buildings across the capital and nearby states looking for survivors of the powerful quake that hit Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A rescue worker listens for signs of a person trapped under the rubble of a building felled by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, in the Ciudad Jardin neighborhood of Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Thousands of professionals and volunteers are working frantically at dozens of wrecked buildings across the capital and nearby states looking for survivors of the powerful quake that hit Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY — The Latest on Mexico's major earthquake (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

Mexican authorities have raised the death toll from Tuesday's earthquake to 286, with more than half of them in the capital.

National Civil Protection chief Luis Felipe Puente says 148 people are confirmed dead in Mexico City.

He reports in a tweet sent Friday that there were also 73 deaths in the state of Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular