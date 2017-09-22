The Latest: Police: Student died after night of drinking

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Latest on the death of a Louisiana State University student in a possible fraternity hazing incident (all times local):

4 p.m.

A police report says a Louisiana State University student who died last week had been found "unresponsive" at a fraternity house after a night of drinking there.

LSU officials said last week that police were investigating the Sept. 14 death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver as a possible result of fraternity hazing. Last Friday, a coroner said hospital tests found a "highly elevated" blood-alcohol level in Gruver's body.

Gruver's name is redacted from the one-page police report that LSU released Friday. The report indicates Gruver was driven in a "private vehicle" to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LSU President F. King Alexander said last week that police were investigating allegations that alcohol was a factor in Gruver's death. The report doesn't elaborate on the circumstances that led to Gruver being found at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

___

10:30 a.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked leaders of the state's system of universities and colleges to review their campus policies on hazing, alcohol and drugs following the death of a Louisiana State University student.

In a letter dated Thursday, Edwards asked system presidents to report their findings and recommendations to his office by Oct. 29.

Police are investigating the Sept. 14 death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver as a possible result of fraternity hazing. A coroner said hospital tests found a "highly elevated" blood alcohol level in Gruver's body.

The LSU freshman from Roswell, Georgia, was being considered for membership in the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.