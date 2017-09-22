The Latest: May urges UK, EU to find creative new trade ties

LONDON — The Latest on British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit (all times local):

3 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the U.K. and the European Union to find a "creative'" new economic relationship not based on any current trade model.

May's comments Friday in a speech in Florence come as the British leader seeks to break a deadlock in Brexit talks on having the nation leave the European Union. The talks have stalled on issues such as the amount of money Britain must pay to settle its financial commitments to the bloc.

May says the "British people have decided to leave the EU and to be a global trading nation, able to chart our own way in the world."

Her audience included top U.K. officials — Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Chancellor Philip Hammond and Brexit Secretary David Davis — but no leaders of the 27 remaining EU states.

___

2:50 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the U.K. will not seek either a European Union single-market membership or a Canadian-style free trade deal in its Brexit negotiations.

May's comments in Florence, Italy, on Friday set out her ambitions for Britain's formal departure from the European Union.

The speech comes before the fourth round of Brexit talks with the EU. Those talks have stalled on issues such as the amount of money Britain must pay to settle its financial commitments to the bloc and the status of EU citizens in the U.K.

___

2:45 p.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May says progress has been made in "'tough" Brexit negotiations and that the rights of EU citizens' post-Brexit rights will be guaranteed into British law.

May set out her ambition to break the deadlock in Brexit negotiations in a speech Friday in Florence, Italy, stressing that both sides share "a profound sense of responsibility" to ensure their parting goes "smoothly and sensibly."

May sought to explain why voters in the U.K. didn't feel the European Union to be an integral part of their identity — but said Britain did not want to leave its European neighbours behind.

___

2:35 p.m.

A few dozen people are taking part in a peaceful demonstration in Florence where Prime Minister Theresa May is giving a speech on Britain's exit from the European Union.

The protesters, many of them Britons, waved EU flags on Friday and chanted "Theresa May, we're here to stay!"

The rally was organized by a group called "New Europeans," which advocates freedom of movement in Europe and EU citizenship rights.

One of the difficult decisions that the EU and Britain will have to resolve in their divorce is how to treat each other's citizens living in their areas.

___

9:30 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will try to revive foundering Brexit talks, proposing a two-year transition after Britain's formal departure from the European Union in 2019 to ensure there are no problems during the changeover.

May's office released extracts from a speech she will deliver Friday in Florence, Italy, stressing that both sides share "a profound sense of responsibility" to ensure their parting goes "smoothly and sensibly."

The speech comes before the fourth round of talks, which have stalled on issues such as the amount Britain must pay to settle its financial commitments to the bloc and the status of EU citizens in the U.K.