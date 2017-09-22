The Latest: Rand Paul responds to Trump's tweet

WASHINGTON — The Latest on health care legislation (all times local):

11 a.m.

Sen. Rand Paul says despite President Donald Trump's attacks on him for opposing the new GOP health care bill, the measure is a "fake" and he won't support it.

The Kentucky Republican says in an interview with The Associated Press that the White House "just wants a legislative victory, they're not as concerned with the policy" in the bill. He says the measure doesn't really repeal President Barack Obama's health care law because it leaves most of its tax increases intact.

Trump tweeted Friday that Paul or other Republicans who vote against the bill will "forever ... be known as 'the Republican who saved ObamaCare.'"

Paul says top Republicans pushing the measure toward a showdown next week have been "tarting it up with special stuff" to try winning enough votes for it to pass.

He says he doesn't resent Trump's Twitter attacks on him for opposing the bill. He says, "I'm a big boy."

____

7 a.m.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at a Republican senator who opposes the last-ditch effort to overturn the Obama-era health care law.

On Twitter Friday, Trump says: "Rand Paul, or whoever votes against Hcare Bill, will forever (future political campaigns) be known as 'the Republican who saved ObamaCare.'"

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has said he'll oppose the latest bill because it doesn't abolish enough of Obama's 2010 law.