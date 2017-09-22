The Latest: Right-wing commentator says Berkeley event is on

BERKELEY, Calif. — The Latest on plans for a "Free Speech Week" at the University of California, Berkeley (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos says he is still planning to hold a "Free Speech Week" at UC Berkeley, despite reports it might be cancelled.

Yiannopoulos posted a message Friday on Facebook saying: "Contrary to press reports, Free Speech Week is not cancelled."

He said he plans to hold a news conference Saturday to explain how the event will proceed.

Some of the headline speakers, including Ann Coulter, have backed away from the event or said their names were listed as speakers without their knowledge.

The University of California, Berkeley says it's preparing tight security on the assumption the event will take place.

___

12:05 p.m.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says she's not coming to "Free Speech Week" at the University of California, Berkeley, amid growing signs the event could fizzle.

The university says it is planning tight security around the event organized by right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos and scheduled to start Sunday.

Coulter told The Associated Press by email Friday that Yiannopoulos' team was in touch about speaking but she heard the school administration was "dead set on blocking" the event so she decided not to bother.

Students and faculty at UC Berkeley say they're getting tired of the campus being a political flashpoint.