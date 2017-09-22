Thousands in Germany protest over planned steel merger

BERLIN — Thousands of steelworkers have gathered in western Germany in a protest over the planned merger of the European steel operations of Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel, which is expected to cost up to 4,000 jobs.

News agency dpa reported that nearly 7,000 people took part in Friday's protest in Bochum, and steel production was largely halted ahead of the demonstration. Germany's top labour union leader, Reiner Hoffmann, accused Thyssenkrupp's management of failing to take account of employees' interests, while German Labor Minister Andrea Nahles said "the future of steel in Germany" is at stake.