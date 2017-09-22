Turkey to discuss response to Kurdish independence vote

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's political and military leaders are due to meet to consider possible sanctions and other measures against Iraq's Kurdish region if it goes ahead with a referendum on independence.

Turkey is convening a National Security Council — to be followed by a Cabinet meeting — on Friday as it steps up pressure on Iraq's Kurds to abandon the vote slated for Sept. 25.

Ankara has forged close economic ties to the semi-autonomous Kurdish region but strongly opposes moves toward Kurdish independence. Turkey has a large ethnic Kurdish population and is battling a Kurdish insurgency on its territory.