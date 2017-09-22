UN ends disarmament in Colombia as FARC honours slain rebel
BOGOTA — The United Nations has finished deactivating thousands of weapons and munitions that once belonged to demobilized leftist rebels in Colombia.
In a ceremony Friday attended by President Juan Manuel Santos and leaders from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the U.N. said it had collected a total of 8,994 firearms and more than 38 tons of explosives.
In a separate event Friday some 50 rebel leaders laid flowers at the grave of one of the FARC's most-prominent but also cruelest military strategist. The rebel commander known by his alias Mono Jojoy was killed in combat in 2010.