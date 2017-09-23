Authorities: Virginia deputy, suspect shot at traffic stop

MONROE, Va. — Authorities in central Virginia say a deputy was shot in the head during a traffic stop and a suspect was injured when another deputy returned fire.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday that deputies initiated a traffic stop Friday night at a post office in Monroe.

The sheriff's office says a passenger in the vehicle produced a handgun and shot a deputy in the head.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was treated and released. The suspect is still being treated.

The department has asked Virginia State Police to investigate.