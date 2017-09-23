Expansion work closes busiest US-Mexico border crossing
SAN DIEGO — The busiest border crossing in the United States has officially closed for the weekend to
The San Ysidro Port of Entry connecting San Diego to Tijuana closed at 3 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed until noon Monday for work on a $741 million expansion project.
The expansion is believed to be the largest renovation of a crossing along the nearly 2,000-mile-long U.S.-Mexico border. It has been in the works for years to ease congestion and boost cross-border commerce.
Authorities have warned that the closure for southbound traffic may cause a massive traffic jam and become a monumental headache for border businesses, workers, tourists.
U.S. officials have advised drivers to use the much smaller Otay Mesa crossing to the east.