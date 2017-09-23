News / World

Expansion work closes busiest US-Mexico border crossing

In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 photo, cars make their way along California's Interstate 5, as they approach the border with Tijuana, Mexico, in San Diego. The busiest border crossing in the United States, between San Diego and Tijuana, will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico. The closure is for work on a $741 million expansion project that presents a monumental headache for border businesses, workers, tourists. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — The busiest border crossing in the United States has officially closed for the weekend to travellers who normally drive through it daily to Mexico.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry connecting San Diego to Tijuana closed at 3 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed until noon Monday for work on a $741 million expansion project.

The expansion is believed to be the largest renovation of a crossing along the nearly 2,000-mile-long U.S.-Mexico border. It has been in the works for years to ease congestion and boost cross-border commerce.

Authorities have warned that the closure for southbound traffic may cause a massive traffic jam and become a monumental headache for border businesses, workers, tourists.

U.S. officials have advised drivers to use the much smaller Otay Mesa crossing to the east.

