Family remembers mom killed in hospital shooting

RUMNEY, N.H. — Mourners say a woman killed this month in a shooting at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center had a spiritual presence that was undeniable by those who met her.

Friends and family of Pamela Ferriere (FAIR-ee-uhr) gathered Saturday at Rumney Baptist Church to celebrate her life. She was 70 years old, attended the church and lived in nearby Groton (GRAW-tuhn).

Ferriere's 49-year-old son from an earlier marriage is charged with shooting her while being treated for an aneurysm in the intensive care unit. Travis Frink, of Rhode Island, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.