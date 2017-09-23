Georgia to pay $550,000 to convicted felon for amputation

ATLANTA — A diabetic inmate serving a life sentence for murder has won $550,000 from Georgia for a lawsuit alleging he lost his leg because of improper care and neglect by a prison doctor.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the state agreed to the settlement for Michael Tarver, which means the case against Dr. Chiquita Fye, the medical director at Macon State Prison, won't go to trial Monday.

Tarver's federal lawsuit asserted that Fye was deliberately indifferent to his injury as he languished for months in the prison infirmary. Deliberate indifference to a prison inmate's medical needs violates the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell earlier this week signed off on the settlement order. The case was scheduled for trial Monday in Treadwell's court in Macon.

