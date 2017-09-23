Hundreds try to set world record for human peace sign

BOSTON — Hundreds have gathered at the country's oldest public park to try to set a Guinness world record for the largest human peace symbol.

At around noon Saturday, 1,682 people reportedly assembled in a circular formation, holding up the "V'' hand sign for peace, on Boston Common.

The gathering failed to set a record— it needed more than 5,000 people.

But organizers say the event was mostly aimed at highlighting the work of Children's Services of Roxbury, a statewide organization that provides social services to children and families.