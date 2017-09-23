Italy: 5-Stars turn page by picking candidate for premier

ROME — Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is opening a new phase in its quest for the country's premiership with the election of a new party leader to take the reins from founder Beppe Grillo.

Italians who are members of the movement cast ballots online for one of eight candidates. But the winner being announced Saturday was all but predetermined since Grillo had made clear whom he wanted as his successor and the party's de facto candidate.

That's Luigi Di Maio, the 31-year-old vice-president of parliament's lower chamber.

The 5-Stars' voting system crashed due to what officials said was overwhelming turnout. The movement offered assurances that no votes were manipulated.