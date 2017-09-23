Lawyers: Death sentence tainted by juror's racial bias
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Georgia plans to put to death a man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago. But his lawyers say the execution should be stopped because his death sentence is tainted by a juror's racial bias.
State lawyers dispute that argument. They say 59-year-old Keith Leroy Tharpe should die Tuesday as scheduled.
Tharpe was convicted in the September 1990 shooting death of his sister-in-law.
Tharpe's lawyers asked a federal judge to reopen his case, saying a juror's racial bias "impermissibly influenced the imposition of his death sentence." The judge denied the request and a federal appeals court rejected an appeal. Tharpe's lawyers plan to turn to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Police trying to identify two people of interest in connection to wallet theft
-
Passenger 'deserved' better from Halifax police: Judge Gregory Lenehan in acquitting taxi driver
-
Ex-Tim Hortons CEO denies giving confidential info from rogue franchisee group