Lawyers: Death sentence tainted by juror's racial bias

ATLANTA — Georgia plans to put to death a man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago. But his lawyers say the execution should be stopped because his death sentence is tainted by a juror's racial bias.

State lawyers dispute that argument. They say 59-year-old Keith Leroy Tharpe should die Tuesday as scheduled.

Tharpe was convicted in the September 1990 shooting death of his sister-in-law.