Oversight panel: Nuclear lab workers violated safety rules

SANTA FE, N.M. — A federal oversight panel reports that Los Alamos National Laboratory workers producing a shell for a triggering device for nuclear weapons violated safety rules in August by storing too much material at one location in a facility for plutonium, a highly radioactive material.

The Defence Nuclear Facilities Safety Board memorandum said workers at the northern New Mexico site discovered the placement error made by a casting crew three days later when they moved the grapefruit-sized shell again.

The memo says workers at that point failed to follow proper reporting procedures. It does specify whether the shell itself contained plutonium.