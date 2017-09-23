Paratrooper becomes 1st French casualty in anti-IS coalition

PARIS — A French paratrooper has died in combat while fighting extremists in the Mideast as part of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group, in what appears to be the first official French casualty in the operation.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said a member of the 13th parachute dragoon regiment was killed Saturday in the Levant, which includes Syria. Macron's office would not provide details or identify the victim, part of a special forces unit. The U.S. military also announced the death.