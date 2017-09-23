Police: 2 officers shot by man they suspect shot wife first
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Authorities say two police officers have been shot in Connecticut by a man they suspect shot his wife first.
New Haven police spokesman Officer David Hartman says two officers responded to an apparent domestic shooting at a home in the city Saturday morning.
Police said when the two officers tried to find the suspect, he shot them in their arms. Hartman said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
As of 12:30 p.m., a SWAT team was at the scene and the suspect remained in the home.