The Latest: Traffic is light during border crossing closure
SAN DIEGO — The Latest on closing Mexico-bound car traffic at the nation's busiest border crossing for construction work (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
Detoured traffic is unusually light during the closure of all Mexico-bound car traffic at the busiest U.S. border crossing in San Diego.
U.S. authorities say people are heeding their calls to avoid driving to Tijuana, Mexico, during a 57-hour shutdown that began early Saturday. It is part of a $741 million expansion of the San Ysidro border crossing.
Motorists were detoured to a much-smaller border crossing that was showing no major delays. Some posted photos on social media showing near-empty lanes.
The General Services Administration says crews were 40 minutes ahead of schedule by late Saturday morning. A canopy had been removed, and backhoes were tearing up concrete.
After San Ysidro reopens at noon Monday, lanes will be partially closed until spring 2019 before construction is finished.
8:30 a.m.
The San Ysidro Port of Entry connecting San Diego to Tijuana closed at 3 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed until noon Monday for work on a $741 million expansion project.
The expansion is believed to be the largest renovation of a crossing along the nearly 2,000-mile-long U.S.-Mexico border. It has been in the works for years to ease congestion and boost cross-border commerce.
Authorities have warned that the closure for southbound traffic may cause a massive traffic jam and become a monumental headache for border businesses, workers, tourists.
U.S. officials have advised drivers to use the much smaller Otay Mesa crossing to the east.