The Sun rises in new play about Murdoch's tabloid revolution
LONDON — Rupert Murdoch has power, wealth — and legions of detractors, who say the media mogul's tabloids and TV stations have fueled crass celebrity culture, phone hacking and fake news.
A new play in London explores the roots of his success and his divisiveness. "Ink" shows how Murdoch revolutionized British journalism, turning the failing Sun newspaper into the country's most influential tabloid through a mix of sin, sensation and sex.
Playwright James Graham says
He says the play wants to subvert audience expectations of "a man who has had an incredible impact on all of our lives."
"Ink" runs at the Duke of York's Theatre until Jan. 6.
