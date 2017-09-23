Trade panel says low-cost solar imports hurt US companies

WASHINGTON — A U.S. trade commission is preparing to consider whether to recommend tariffs on imported solar panels.

The International Trade Commission voted 4-to-0 on Friday in determining that low-cost solar panels imported from China and other countries have caused serious injury to American manufacturers. The vote raises the possibility that the Trump administration could impose tariffs that could double the price of solar panels from abroad.

The panel must recommend a remedy to President Donald Trump, with a final decision on tariffs expected in January.

Cheap imports have led to a boom in the U.S. solar industry.