Trump assures voters Strange is a stronger Senate candidate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — President Donald Trump says his pick in the Republican runoff for Senate in Alabama is getting a "bum rap" as a friend of the Senate's majority leader.

The distance Trump is trying to put between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange is a sign of the divided loyalties emerging in the Alabama race.

Trump campaigned Friday night for Strange as he runs a tight race with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. Strange was appointed earlier this year to take the place of longtime Sen. Jeff Sessions when Sessions became Trump's attorney general.