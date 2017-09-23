Trump pardon pains those who feel like Joe Arpaio's victims
PHOENIX — People who feel wronged by former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration crackdowns, jail policies and botched investigations say they are disturbed by President Donald Trump pardoning his conviction.
They say the pardon for a
Last week, Arpaio rejected criticism that the pardon was payback for supporting Trump and scoffed at the notion that the clemency allowed him to get away with a crime.
He also groused that his opponents are now dredging up years-old controversies.
The pardon spares Arpaio a possible jail sentence on his conviction for disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.
