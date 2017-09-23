Trump pardon pains those who feel like Joe Arpaio's victims

PHOENIX — People who feel wronged by former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration crackdowns, jail policies and botched investigations say they are disturbed by President Donald Trump pardoning his conviction.

They say the pardon for a misdemeanour contempt-of-court conviction undid the only real measure of accountability for a lawman accused of a range of misconduct as metro Phoenix's sheriff.

Last week, Arpaio rejected criticism that the pardon was payback for supporting Trump and scoffed at the notion that the clemency allowed him to get away with a crime.

He also groused that his opponents are now dredging up years-old controversies.