Turkey warns Kurdish leaders on vote as parliament convenes

ISTANBUL — Turkish officials are pressing Iraqi Kurdish leaders to call off an upcoming independence referendum as Turkey's parliament convenes to renew a mandate for the country's military to intervene in Iraq and Syria.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Saturday called the Monday referendum to create a Kurdish state in neighbouring Iraq "a mistake, an adventure."

Yildirim says Turkey would take diplomatic, political and economic measures according to "developments on the ground." He added that a cross-border operation also was an option.

The prime minister has said Saturday's vote would allow the military to get involved in "all kinds of developments" that threatened Turkey's security.