1st cruise ship since Irma docks in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. — The first cruise ship has arrived in Key West since prior to Hurricane Irma's Sept. 10 passage through the Florida Keys.

The Empress of the Seas docked Sunday at Pier B, one of three Key West port facilities adjacent to the island's historic district.

City officials say the resumption of port calls is significant for the region's tourism-based economy, and vital for residents whose livelihood depends on serving visitors. They added that visitors arriving in Key West by cruise ship or plane avoids hindering recovery efforts in other Keys regions.

The restoration of power and water for most of the Keys is completed.