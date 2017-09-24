7 hurt when man drives into crowd outside N. Carolina club
DURHAM, N.C. — A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove into a crowd outside a North Carolina nightclub.
Police tell local media the incident happened early Sunday outside La Luna nightclub in Durham.
Authorities say seven people waiting in line for a food truck were injured when a car drove into the crowd, then drove away. Two people were listed in critical condition.
Twenty-three-year-old Hugo Romero-Robles has been charged with driving while intoxicated and felony hit and run.
It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.
