7 hurt when man drives into crowd outside N. Carolina club

DURHAM, N.C. — A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove into a crowd outside a North Carolina nightclub.

Police tell local media the incident happened early Sunday outside La Luna nightclub in Durham.

Authorities say seven people waiting in line for a food truck were injured when a car drove into the crowd, then drove away. Two people were listed in critical condition.

Twenty-three-year-old Hugo Romero-Robles has been charged with driving while intoxicated and felony hit and run.