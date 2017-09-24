AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

US flies mission north of DMZ, sends message to North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a show of American military might to North Korea, U.S. bombers and fighter escorts flew on Saturday to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such American aircraft this century. The Pentagon said the mission in international airspace showed how seriously President Donald Trump takes North Korea's "reckless behaviour ."

"This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the president has many military options to defeat any threat," Defence Department spokesman Dana White said in a statement.

"North Korea's weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies," White said.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has said Trump would "pay dearly" for threatening to "totally destroy" North Korea if the U.S. was forced to defend itself or its allies against a North Korean attack. Kim's foreign minister told reporters this past week that the North's response to Trump "could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific."

North Korea has said it intends to build a missile capable of striking all parts of the United States with a nuclear bomb. Trump has said he won't allow it, although the U.S. so far has not used military force to impede the North's progress.

___

North Korea stages anti-US rally in battle with Trump

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea has held a large anti-U.S. rally in its capital city, backing its leader Kim Jong Un as he exchanges insult-laden threats with President Donald Trump.

A huge crowd gathered Saturday in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square, named for the current leader's grandfather and founder of North Korea. They listened to speeches from senior officials excoriating the United States and its president.

A parade of marchers carried signs with slogans such as "decisive revenge" and "death to the American imperialists." They shouted phrases such as "total destruction," according to the Korean Central News Agency, the state news service.

The crowd included workers, officials and students, KCNA said.

The rally capped two days of response to Trump's combative speech at the United Nations earlier in the week. The U.S. president mocked Kim as a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission," and said that the U.S. "will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies.

___

Trump comments on Curry, NFL protests anger athletes

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump denounced protests by NFL players and rescinded a White House invitation for NBA champion Stephen Curry in a two-day rant that targeted top professional athletes and brought swift condemnation Saturday from league executives and star players alike.

Wading into thorny issues of race and politics, Trump's comments in a Friday night speech and a series of Saturday tweets drew sharp responses from some of the nation's top athletes, with LeBron James calling the president a "bum." Hours later, Major League Baseball saw its first player take a knee during the national anthem.

Trump started by announcing that Curry, the popular two-time MVP for the Golden State Warriors, would not be welcome at the White House for the commemorative visit traditionally made by championship teams: "Going to the White House is considered a great honour for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

Later, Trump reiterated what he said at a rally in Alabama the previous night — that NFL players who kneel for the national anthem should be fired, and called on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to tell them to stand. Goodell and several team owners criticized the comments.

The Warriors said it was clear they were not welcome at the White House.

___

McCain's choice: Ailing senator plays spoiler again for GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain faced a choice that balanced friendship, party loyalty and his convictions. He made the decision some of his closest advisers expected.

Looking at the twilight of his career and a grim cancer diagnosis, the Republican senator from Arizona who prides himself on an independent streak could not be moved to go along with a last-ditch GOP push to overhaul the nation's health care system.

Those close to him say he wrestled with the choice — the legislation was championed by his best friend in the Senate — but rarely strayed from his intention to send a message to the institution where he's spent three decades.

That message was bipartisanship and what he cast as the integrity of the Senate process that insists on debate and often yields compromise. The call for "regular order" isn't the stuff of campaign bumper stickers, but it has become McCain's mission since he's returned to Washington, to keep up his work and treatment for an often fatal brain tumour .

"If he supported this, then he guts his whole message that he's been trying to give his colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans," said Rick Davis, who managed McCain's two presidential campaigns and remains close to the lawmaker.

___

New earthquake, magnitude 6.1, shakes jittery Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strong new earthquake shook Mexico on Saturday, killing at least two people, toppling already damaged homes and a highway bridge, and causing new alarm in a country reeling from two even more powerful quakes that together have killed more than 400 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the new, magnitude 6.1 temblor was centred about 11 miles (18 kilometres ) south-southeast of Matias Romero in the state of Oaxaca, which was the region most battered by a magnitude 8.1 quake on Sept. 7.

It was among thousands of aftershocks recorded in the wake of that earlier quake, which was the most powerful to hit Mexico in 32 years and killed at least 96 people.

The government of Oaxaca state reported that some homes collapsed. A woman died when a wall of her home fell on her in the town of Asuncion Ixtaltepec, and a man died after a wall fell on him in San Blas Atempa.

Four people were injured in Juchitan and three in Tlacotepec, but none of their lives were in danger. Another person suffered a broken clavicle in the town of Xadani. Three hotels and two churches were damaged and a highway bridge collapsed. The Federal Police agency said the bridge already been closed due to damage after the Sept. 7 quake.

___

Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico

GUAJATACA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Large amounts of federal aid began moving into Puerto Rico on Saturday, welcomed by local officials who praised the Trump administration's response but called for the emergency loosening of rules long blamed for condemning the U.S. territory to second-class status.

In northwest Puerto Rico, people began returning to their homes after a spillway eased pressure on a dam that cracked after more than a foot of rain fell in the wake of the hurricane.

The opening of the island's main port in the capital allowed 11 ships to bring in 1.6 million gallons of water, 23,000 cots, dozens of generators and food. Dozens more shipments are expected in upcoming days.

The federal aid effort is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of the relief effort, said they would take satellite phones to all of Puerto Rico's towns and cities, more than half of which were cut off following Maria's devastating crossing of Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

The island's infrastructure was in sorry shape long before Maria struck. A $73 billion debt crisis has left agencies like the state power company broke. As a result the power company abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years, leaving the island subject to regular blackouts.

___

US first lady to Invictus athletes: 'Bring home the gold'

TORONTO (AP) — U.S. first lady Melania Trump on Saturday encouraged the American team participating in an Olympic-style competition for wounded service members and veterans to take their "fighting spirit" and "bring home the gold."

Mrs. Trump also applauded the team members for their contributions, calling them "our heroes."

"On behalf of my husband and our entire country, I want to thank you and your families for all you have sacrificed to keep us safe," she said at a reception at a downtown Toronto hotel for the nearly 100 U.S. athletes competing in the Invictus Games, a creation of Britain's Prince Harry.

"I also want to wish you good luck, though I know you won't need it in these games," Mrs. Trump said. "Take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold."

During the opening ceremonies Saturday night, Mrs. Trump joined Prince Harry in a VIP box and stood and applauded when Team USA was introduced. She also stood for Canada's team.

___

Meghan Markle appears at Prince Harry's Invictus Games

TORONTO (AP) — Prince Harry's girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle, sat in the stands for Saturday's opening ceremony of his Invictus Games for wounded veterans in her first appearance at a public event with him.

They were not sitting together at the Air Canada Centre. They were about four rows apart but Harry looked over at her when the Canadian anthem played. A security guard blocked at least one fan from taking pictures of Markle, who sat with friend Markus Anderson, a party consultant.

Markle lives in Toronto, but hadn't appeared with Harry since he arrived in the city. She recently told Vanity Fair they're in love. The 36-year-old actress was wearing a burgundy leather jacket over a dark dress. She is known for her portrayal of a paralegal in the television show "Suits."

The Invictus Games are the creation of Prince Harry, who got the inspiration to help wounded and sick military personnel and their families after his two tours of duty in Afghanistan. This is the third Invictus Games.

"I hope you are ready for some fierce competition," Harry said to the crowd and wounded athletes. "You are all winners. You are all Invictus. Let's get started."

___

Trump trying to turn around GOP holdouts on health bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unwilling to concede defeat on a bedrock GOP promise, President Donald Trump on Saturday tried to sway two Republican holdouts on the party's last-ditch health care hope while clawing at his nemesis who again has brought the "Obamacare" repeal-and-replace effort to the brink of failure.

Trump appealed to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a possible "no" vote, to swing around for the sake of Alaskans up in arms over high insurance costs, and suggested that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul might reverse his stated opposition "for the good of the Party!"

Arizona Sen. John McCain, whose announcement Friday that he would not vote for the proposal seemingly scuttled efforts to revive the repeal, came under renewed criticism from the White House. It was the second time in three months that McCain, at 81 in the twilight of a remarkable career and battling brain cancer, had emerged as the destroyer of his party's signature and yearslong pledge to voters on health care.

"He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down!" Trump tweeted. He jabbed at the senator with another tweet later in the day: "Democrats are laughingly saying that McCain had a "moment of courage." Tell that to the people of Arizona who were deceived. 116% increase!"

The effort to rally support for the bill took another hit Saturday when the nation's doctors, hospitals and health insurance plans unified in opposition to it. In a joint statement, major groups such as the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, America's Health Insurance Plans and the BlueCross BlueShield Association called on the Senate to reject the bill and said, "Health care is too important to get wrong."

___

Trump aims to achieve congressional balancing act on taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to lure Democratic lawmakers to sign on to a Republican-crafted tax overhaul plan but negotiators must deal with the reality that any handouts to Democrats could quickly turn into turnoffs for the GOP.

The White House and tax-writing Republican leaders are expected to begin filling in some of the details this coming week on Trump's plan to simplify the tax system, a legislative priority for the president. The White House views this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to simplify taxes and cut rates, while giving Trump a much-needed victory as the Republicans struggle to overturn the Obama health care law.

The specifics are taking shape. Trump's efforts to draw in a few Democrats could mean "you're going to lose a few Republicans," said Mark Weinberger, CEO of the accounting firm EY. But he added: "He wants to get 51 votes period in the Senate ... so it is possible you might lose a few Republicans and pick up a few Democrats who are in states that Trump won."

While the plan is not finalized, Trump is already planning to promote it heavily. He will travel to Indiana on Wednesday, and aides are discussing a televised speech, according to people familiar with White House plans.