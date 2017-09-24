Australians' support of gay marriage weakens in new poll

CANBERRA, Australia — Support for legalizing gay marriage in Australia weakened in an opinion poll released as voters are being asked where they stand on the issue in a national postal ballot.

The government earlier this month began asking Australia's more than 16 million voters to mail in a ballot saying whether the nation should lift its prohibition on same-sex marriage. The balloting results will be announced Nov. 15.

A poll by Sydney-based market researcher Galaxy Research published in The Australian newspaper on Monday found support for gay marriage had slipped in five weeks from 63 to 57 per cent . Opposition had grown from 30 to 34 per cent .