Documents show mom feared son would be killed by his father
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Court documents show the mother of a 6-year-old who authorities say was shot and killed by his father in an apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts had feared years ago that it would happen.
The mother of 6-year-old Anthony Scaccia wrote in a 2013 application for a restraining order against 49-year-old William Scaccia Jr. that his
Prosecutors say Anthony died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Foxborough on Thursday. Police also found William Scaccia dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Prosecutors say police found a handgun, shell casings and a note, leading them to believe the shootings were a murder-suicide.
Police say Scaccia had recently been denied a gun permit.