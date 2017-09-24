Enbridge Line 3 pipeline debate shifts to public hearings

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota kicks off public hearings this week on whether regulators should allow Enbridge Energy to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

Environmental and tribal groups opposed to the project say they expect to turn out hundreds of people for a rally and march before Thursday's hearing in St. Paul.

They've been buoyed by a recent review from the state Commerce Department, which surprised opponents and Enbridge alike by concluding the project isn't needed and won't benefit Minnesota.

But Enbridge says Line 3 is a critical piece of infrastructure for petroleum shippers and refineries in the region.