Hurricane Irma floods, causes problems, in one cemetery

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cemetery owned and maintained by a Southwest Florida county was hit hard by Hurricane Irma and relatives of the people buried there say some of the caskets have been partially unearthed.

The Naples Daily News reports Lake Trafford Memorial Gardens was partially underwater as late as last week, days after the hurricane hit.

Some people whose loved ones are buried there are asking for the county to improve the cemetery's drainage system.

In response to questions by the Daily News, city officials said an independent consultant will evaluate the situation and provide potential solutions.

One woman who lives in Georgia was alarmed when she found out her mother's casket was partially unearthed due to flooding.

