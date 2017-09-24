Mexico: As quake search continues, thousands homeless
MEXICO CITY — As the search continues for survivors and the bodies of people who died in quake-collapsed buildings in Mexico City, thousands of people have been left homeless because their houses or apartment buildings are uninhabitable.
Specialists are fanning out to inspect buildings and determine which are unsafe after Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake, which has killed at least 307, more than half of them in the capital.
Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera says 7,649 properties have been examined and 87
Mancera also said Saturday night on Twitter that nearly 17,000 people have been "attended to" at 48 shelters.