News / World

Monitor: Airstrikes in Syria's Aleppo despite ceasefire

BEIRUT — A Syrian war monitoring group says airstrikes have targeted rural Aleppo for the first time in months since a cease-fire took hold in the province.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes Sunday pounded Syria's rural Idlib and Hama, where insurgents led by an al-Qaida-linked group began an offensive against government troops in the area. There was no immediate word on casualties in Sunday's bombings.

A "de-escalation" deal reached in May has dramatically reduced the violence in most of Syria.

The Syrian Civil Defence , also known as the White Helmets, said its rescuers came under attack Saturday from airstrikes as they were carrying out search and rescue operations in Mardikh, a village in northern Idlib, which has been struck repeatedly.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular