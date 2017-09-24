Monitor: Airstrikes in Syria's Aleppo despite ceasefire

BEIRUT — A Syrian war monitoring group says airstrikes have targeted rural Aleppo for the first time in months since a cease-fire took hold in the province.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes Sunday pounded Syria's rural Idlib and Hama, where insurgents led by an al-Qaida-linked group began an offensive against government troops in the area. There was no immediate word on casualties in Sunday's bombings.

A "de-escalation" deal reached in May has dramatically reduced the violence in most of Syria.