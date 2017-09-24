New Zealanders to wait weeks for next leader after election

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealanders will likely need to wait two or three weeks to find out who will next lead their country after a general election on Saturday ended with an inconclusive result.

Prime Minister Bill English's National Party won the most votes but not enough to form a government without help from other political parties. While English appears to be in the best position, his liberal rival Jacinda Ardern hasn't given up hope she can prevail.

Party leaders expect to start coalition negotiations soon but wait until after a final vote count on Oct. 7 before making a decision. About 15 per cent of votes have yet to be counted, including those cast by people who were outside of their district or overseas.