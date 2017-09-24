Saudi festivities stress unity amid political, economic woes

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia is celebrating its National Day with an array of family-friendly festivities, including allowing women to enter the main stadium in the capital, Riyadh, for the first time, to see a performance recounting the country's founding 87 years ago.

The King Fahd stadium has previously been reserved for male-only crowds to watch soccer matches.

The kingdom has planned several days of festivities starting Saturday to whip up patriotism amid tensions over austerity measures, the arrest of prominent figures, a diplomatic standoff with Qatar and war in Yemen.